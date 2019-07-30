People are trying to understand why members of evangelical religions continue to support President Trump when his cruel treatment of human beings is the antithesis of biblical teachings.

This religious group is one of Trump’s biggest bases of support. They are not immune from greed for power and money. Jerry Falwell Jr., head of the evangelical Liberty University, said there is nothing Donald Trump could do that would make him withdraw his support.

Falwell said, “You don’t choose a president based on how good they are; you choose a president based on what their policies are.” Trump has promised them to repeal Roe v. Wade and to allow political preaching in churches without losing their nonprofit status and public monies for religious schools.

We have many religions in our country with differing beliefs. Some do not consider men and women as equals or allow women the right to make decisions involving their health and well-being. The Catholic Church will punish women but not priests who have sexually abused children. They use the “right to life” movement to force the birth of unwanted children, and it incites hate. Girls as young as 11 who have been raped and impregnated have been forced to give birth.

As Pope Francis told Catholics torn between their religious teachings and what their hearts say: “Who am I to judge?”

Our U.S. Constitution guarantees us the separation of church and state, but conservative members of the Supreme Court have left the door ajar to allow religious interference in our lives and businesses.

This is a precarious time for all of us. Our freedoms are at risk. Will the Constitution’s separation of church and state survive? Will women’s rights survive? Will our democracy survive?

Gene Proctor

West Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: