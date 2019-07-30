In 1978, the Maine “bottle bill” law took effect. It seemed that nearly overnight, the roadways in the state became cleared of the ugly debris of cans and bottles that was strewn about seemingly everywhere.

There was a great deal of pushback by bottling companies and stores selling the products, but we soon became used to returning these items for the deposit. The bottles, cans and plastic would then be recycled, which reduced litter, conserved resources and saved on energy.

Until now. I live in Cumberland and enjoy walking along the local roads and trails, and I am extremely distressed at the litter I see there. Each time I walk, I bring a bag with me to pick up the many returnable bottles, cans and plastic containers tossed from passing vehicles. I’m sure some are from underage individuals and over-21 crowd who don’t want to get caught with an open alcohol container in their car, or having to face a loved one when they get home.

Since 1978, the value of a nickel (the refundable deposit on beer, soda, hard cider, wine coolers and water) and 15 cents (the refundable deposit on wine and liquor) isn’t today what it was then. I feel that this is the main reason why these containers are just being tossed from vehicles.

Most people who litter probably feel it just isn’t worth their time collecting these items and returning them to be recycled. I therefore feel that the only way to encourage those who litter to reconsider their bad habits is to raise the refundable deposit amount.

Mark Aranson

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: