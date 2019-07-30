As a former smoker (I quit 45 years ago), I hate television programs, both national and local, that expressly and up close show the so-called “joys of vaping.”
My memory could be wrong, but I seem to remember that back about 50 years ago, Congress banned TV ads showing the joys of smoking when cigarette smoking was being linked to lung cancer.
Now, all TV stations blatantly show a person leaving a beautiful smoke trail. This is especially attractive to teens and younger kids. It is an attractive, deadly poison, and responsible journalism should not show it on TV, which also now shows other violent acts or crimes in too much detail. But that is another subject.
Bill Perrault
Brunswick
