I was displeased, but not surprised, to read that last week’s Portland City Council meeting devolved into disagreement during a discussion of housing options for the asylum seekers. This city has responded with great goodness and I am proud of what we are doing, but we cannot allow this challenge to divide us – or distract us.

Our single focus should be on making sure these new Maine residents have appropriate homes, services and support while they cannot legally work, and the chance to become productive Mainers when they are able.

We’ve made our city a shining example of what can happen when we move past prejudices to accept and welcome the new families Maine needs. Let’s not spoil it by descending into petty blaming.

Patricia Washburn

Portland

