Re: “Our View: Acadia should plan for a future without cars” (July 25):

We live in Camden and visit Acadia National Park. However, we are unable to use Acadia’s free transport, as our (well-behaved) dog is not allowed on board. Too bad!

We started going later in the fall, as summer crowds and the road in from Ellsworth have become so backlogged. And we don’t even think about stopping for lunch at Jordan Pond House anymore. Now we encounter tour bus jams in the fall.

Acadia makes the Wiscasset traffic pale by comparison!

We recommended Acadia to friends from Philadelphia, They were unable to stop anywhere and ended up with one person circling in the car while the other viewed. They left saying, “Never again.” Ditto for our neighbors in Camden.

Such a loss …

Karen Hull

Camden

