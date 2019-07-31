The effort by the Portland Historic Preservation Committee to designate 17 buildings along the Forest Ave corridor continues to aggressively move forward without regard to owner consent. The majority of property owners wish to withdraw from consideration, noting repeatedly the negative financial impacts and potential future limitations to develop, use or sell the buildings.

During each workshop and opportunity for public input, our consistent message to be given the right to opt out has been disregarded.

Continuing to move forward with historic designation, against the will of those stakeholders with the highest financial investment in the corridor, is a blatant violation of property owners’ rights to control and use the buildings as they see fit.

As an affected landowner, I’m committed to investing in the economic development of the corridor and creating a vibrant community. However, I do not wish any committee, agency, nonprofit, private citizen or government agenda to restrict or limit my ability to do so as long as the intended uses and development are in compliance with existing ordinances and laws.

Sheila Nappi

Portland

