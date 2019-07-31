Re: “Driver in rear-end crash that killed Cumberland girl told police he fell asleep” (July 26):
My boss once told me that when his grandfather first came over from the old country, he mistakenly worked a 16-hour double shift in the coal mines of Scranton, Pennsylvania, because of his ignorance: He didn’t know he could go home after only eight hours.
How alert can a corrections officer be working double shifts? (Or nurses who work 12 hours straight?) I can’t believe that Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce has no say over this gross abuse of overtime. Time to wake up!
David Alexander
Gorham
