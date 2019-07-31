On behalf of Global Partners, I want to respond to issues that were raised in a recent Press Herald news story (July 24).

In this story, Staff Writer Kelley Bouchard reported that Global was a week late in reporting vapor combustion unit test results to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. She also noted that the test results showed Global to be in full compliance with environmental standards. We agree that the report should not have been late. We are evaluating our communications practices so that this type of delay will not happen again.

The reporter also raised that, in April, during a DEP inspection, we were alerted to a minor violation of our air permit. We immediately corrected the problem. In June we communicated proactively with the city and neighbors about this minor violation.

The bottom line is that Global expects to be held to the standards set by regulators. When we fall short, we should be held accountable. We continue to work with the city on the air monitoring program and are evaluating ways we can address concerns about odor at the terminal.

Bruce Yates

terminal manager, Global Partners

South Portland

