Stonewall Kitchen, a renowned specialty food company in York, has been sold to a Boston investment firm.

Stonewall CEO John Stiker will remain with the company, according to a press release announcing the acquisition by Audax Private Equity. Other top managers will also remain with the company, which is famous for its jams, condiments and other specialty food items.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Five years ago, Stonewall partnered with a New York investment firm, Centre Partners, to finance growth into national markets. That partnership led to the acquisitions of Tillen Farms cocktail accessories, the Napa Valley Naturals culinary oils and vinegars, and the Montebello imported organic Italian pasta. Together with a licensing agreement with Legal Sea Foods, those initiatives nearly doubled the size of the company, according to the release.

“This is an exciting time for Stonewall Kitchen,” said Stiker in the release. “We’ve experienced a significant amount of growth over the last five years, and by partnering with Audax, we’ll look to provide even more innovative, high-quality and delicious products for our customers and guests as we continue to grow going forward.”

Lori King will remain as the company’s president and chief operating officer, and Natalie King as executive vice president.

“The culture and business practices at Stonewall Kitchen are a great match with Audax’s own philosophy and values, and we believe that our Buy & Build investment strategy, combined with their expertise in the specialty food industry, can transform the company into a more substantial enterprise,” said Jay Mitchell, managing director of Audax.

Stonewall Kitchen was founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott. It employs about 300 people in Maine. The company and has won 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the Outstanding Product Line Honors three times.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: