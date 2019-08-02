WINDHAM — Nomination papers for local seats were made available July 29 and are due Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.

Three three-year Town Council seats are up for re-election in November: a North district seat, a South district seat and an at-large seat.

Incumbent Bob Muir will seek re-election. Incumbents Jarrod Maxfield and Donna Chapman are undecided.

Two three-year RSU 14 School Board seats are also up for re-election. Incumbent Eric Colby said he will not seek re-election, and incumbent Scott McLean could not be reached for comment.

The town is also seeking someone to fill the balance of a three-year term on the School Board, which will end in November 2021. Marge Govoni took over after David Lydon was forced to step down when his wife accepted a job in the school system. Govoni will seek re-election to one of the available three-year seats.

The two-year town clerk’s position is up for re-election as well. Town Clerk Linda Morrell will seek re-election.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: