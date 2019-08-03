On July 26, a Washington Post story on the Press Herald’s front page informed us that the administration, after a 16-year moratorium, plans “to resume executing federal prisoners awaiting the death penalty.”

It seems to me that should be decided by our Congress, not the whims of one man. Where is our Congress, anyway?

Related Headlines

Patricia Powers

South Portland

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles