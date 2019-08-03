Since the new immigrants have come to Portland, it is wonderful that Mainers have given so much to help strangers.

Since these newcomers need time before they integrate into Maine, they are going to need more money todo this.

I live on a fixed income, like many other Mainers. We don’t have extra money because of the higher cost of living that the state of Maine imposes on us for things like higher minimum wages (which are often passed along to consumers in the form of price hikes) and saving the planet from global warming.

So, we need those Mainers who previously gave money to help these new immigrants to continue doing so until the newcomers can give back.

Gregory Morrow

Windham

