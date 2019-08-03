The president’s Twitter assault on members of Congress who he doesn’t like says more about the president than it does about his targets. It verges on hatred, diminishing him as a human being and violating basic moral principles.

Hatred is abhorrent, so abhorrent that the writer of the Bible’s 1st Letter of John calls it murder. “Whoever hateth his brother is a murderer,” he writes, “and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him.” 1 John 3:15 (King James Version)

We are a better people out of love, not hate, but until that message reverberates through the White House, the risk to the nation is likely to increase.

As President Franklin Roosevelt is reported to have said: “The value of love will always be stronger than the value of hate. … Any nation or group of nations which employs hatred eventually is torn to pieces by hatred.”

Arnold Besier

Harpswell

