The body of a Massachusetts man, who was hiking a section of the Appalachian Trail between New Hampshire and Maine, was found inside his tent Monday morning by Kyle Hladik, a Maine game warden.

Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, in a news release identified the hiker as 63-year-old Jeffrey Aylward of Plymouth, Massachusetts. His body was discovered around 10 a.m. in Township D, near Rangeley.

Aylward began his easterly hike along the Appalachian Trail on July 1 at Pinkham Notch in New Hampshire. His destination was Mount Katahdin. Aylward met up with family members about every eight days to be resupplied, but they had not heard from him since July 23 when he sent them a text.

“When he no longer provided them with communication, (the family) became concerned and called for help,” Latti said in the release. Aylward’s family reported him missing on Saturday evening, Aug. 3

Wardens spent the weekend distributing information about Aylward at lean-to and sign-in stations along the Appalachian Trail in hopes that someone may have seen him. His trail name was “Dusty Pilgrim.”

Latti said Hladik found his tent about two-tenths of a mile west of Route 17, near the popular destination known as the Height of Land. His tent was about 50 yards from the trail, and visible from the trail.

Latti said that wardens have no reason to suspect that his death was suspicious. Aylward had a recent history of health issues.

