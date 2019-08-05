Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 29 to Aug. 4.

Fire calls

7/25 at 8:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Road.

7/29 at 3:36 p.m. Power line down on Royal Road.

7/31 at 11:26 a.m. Brush fire in Pownal.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to three calls from July 25-31.

