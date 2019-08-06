It happens every summer, and seems to be increasing along with the ever-rising temperature: dogs left in hot cars. I’ve called the police often and I’ve also confronted the perpetrators; mostly, I regret that move because of the abusive language and personal threats that are launched at me.

Nevertheless, I persist in this crusade because the welfare of vulnerable animals demands it. And if a pet is left in a hot car, can the possibility of a child being left there as well be far behind?

Grocery store parking lots seem to be the worst sites for this practice. On any given Saturday, I have confronted numerous drivers at the South Portland Shaw’s lot in Mill Creek. What are they thinking? “I was only gone for five minutes!” Oh no, I timed it, and it was at least triple that.

On a busy shopping day, it is going to take more than a couple of minutes to get through even an express line. Take a look at one of the many available charts that shows how fast and how hot the interior of a vehicle gets on a warm summer day. The owner leaves the windows up to prevent the animal from escaping, but allows it to roast instead. The logic of this just escapes common sense.

People, stop leaving pets in cars in the summertime! I will be watching.

Colleen Graves

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: