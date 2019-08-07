A Sanford suspect charged with drug crimes who was the subject of an FBI manhunt last fall after failing to show up at a sober house pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and contempt.

Joshua Patrick Weldon, 26, remains in federal custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

Following his initial arrest in August 2018, Weldon had been in federal custody on the drug charge and was released by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on Oct. 23, 2018, on $10,000 unsecured bond, with the provision he reside at a sober house and be subject to pretrial supervision.

The FBI said Weldon failed to live up to the terms of his release when he didn’t show up at a sober house on Oct. 24 and to an appointment at the U.S. Probation Office on Oct. 25. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was apprehended 24 days later, on Nov, 16, outside The Depot, a convenience store on Pleasant Street in Springvale.

Weldon had been described by the FBI as “armed and dangerous” though it was unclear if he possessed a weapon when he was taken into custody.

The FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force, the Sanford Police Department, Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.

At least three other people have been charged in connection with the alleged fentanyl operation.

According to the prosecution version of the case, Weldon, along with others, would at times travel to Lawrence, Massachusetts, to pick up fentanyl, which he would allegedly turn over to another person to sell. That individual would then deliver proceeds from the sales back to Weldon. Sometimes, the fentanyl was delivered to him in Maine. According to the court documents, an undercover agent allegedly purchased fentanyl from one of the people Weldon supplied at least five times. According to prosecutors, the operation took place over several months, from April through July 2018.

Weldon had been scheduled to change his plea to guilty in May, but that hearing was canceled. A U.S., District Court Judge approved the withdrawal of Weldon’s attorney from the case that day, and another attorney was appointed, according to court records.

Weldon could be sentenced to as much as 40 years on the drug charge, and as much as life in prison on the contempt charge, according to federal court documents. It is unclear if a sentencing agreement has been worked out.

His criminal history includes a conviction in York County Superior Court in Alfred in 2014 on Class B felony theft and burglary charges, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison, with all but 60 days suspended, along with two years probation. He was ordered to pay $750 restitution in that case. As well, he was convicted of misdemeanor theft charged in 2013 and 2014 and violation conditions of release in 2014.

