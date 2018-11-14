Authorities are looking for a suspected drug dealer who failed to show up at a sober house after he was released from jail last month, saying he is “armed and dangerous.”

The FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force on Wednesday announced it has joined the Sanford Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office in offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Joshua Patrick Weldon, who last known address is in Springvale.

Joshua Patrick Weldon FBI photo

“We believe Mr. Weldon is armed and dangerous and poses a real danger to the public. That’s why the FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 in an effort to generate new leads or intelligence about his whereabouts. We ask anyone with information about where he may be hiding to contact us. If you see him, please do not approach, and call 911 immediately,” Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.

Weldon, who is about 26, was arrested by the FBI on Aug. 13 in Alfred for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Weldon was released on Oct. 23 on $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions of pretrial supervision. Those conditions required he live at a sober house, but he failed to report to the sober house on Oct. 24 and didn’t show up to a scheduled appointment at the U.S. Probation Office, according to the FBI.

An arrest warrant was immediately issued for Weldon for violation of an order setting conditions of release.

On the afternoon of Nov. 6, Sanford police spotted a vehicle in which Weldon was traveling and tried to stop it, but Weldon fled at high speeds, according to the FBI. Weldon eventually fled the vehicle on foot.

While a canine team was tracking Weldon, he was able to get a ride to a Springvale apartment, where he smashed the glass front door after being refused entry, according to the FBI.

Investigators believe Weldon is currently in Maine with his girlfriend. His last known address is on Main Street in Springvale.

Weldon is described as a white man with short black hair, brown eyes and ear gauges. He was last seen with a short brown beard. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 255 pounds. He has at least a dozen tattoos, including the world “hope” on the fingers on his right hand, the word “less” on the fingers on his left hand, skulls on the backs of both hands, a tattoo on his chest of a monk’s face with a demon, and the phrases “L’amore Mia” and “Dolce Vita” on his neck.

Anyone with information about Weldon’s location should call the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be sent electronically to tips.fvi.gov.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: