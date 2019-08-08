ALFRED — A Buxton man who allegedly threatened others with an ax and then set a parked car and nearby woods on fire has been indicted by a York County grand jury in connection with the May 16 incident.

Donovan C. Sanborn, 25, was arrested after a short chase by Buxton, Windham and Gorham police using a police dog. The indictment charges Sanborn with two counts of Class A arson and one count of criminal mischief, a Class D misdemeanor.

Buxton officers Keith Waltz and Warren Day responded to a call about 4:35 p.m. on May 16 for assistance at a residence on Old Thompson Road, where a man was reportedly threatening people with an ax.

The officers determined that a suspect had set fire to a vehicle in the driveway and in a portion of the woods behind the home.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was alerted to the situation and responded to the scene.

A search was launched for the suspect, who had fled the area on foot. He was eventually tracked by a Windham police dog to a location a short distance away and taken into custody.

If convicted of arson, Sanborn could face up to 30 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. If convicted of the criminal mischief charge, he faces up to 364 days in jail and $2,000 in fines.

Sanborn, who could go to trial on the charges later this fall, is represented by attorneys Scott M. Houde and Thomas L. Richard.