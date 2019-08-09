I am disappointed with the Portland Press Herald for not covering the July 16-18 celebration of the 35th anniversary of Portland’s sister-city relationship with Shinagawa, Japan. What’s the point of having a sister-city relationship if the newspaper doesn’t feel that it is newsworthy enough to cover?

On our 30th anniversary, when our delegation traveled to Shinagawa, we were treated like royalty.

Robert Ferrante

South Portland

