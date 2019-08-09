I am disappointed with the Portland Press Herald for not covering the July 16-18 celebration of the 35th anniversary of Portland’s sister-city relationship with Shinagawa, Japan. What’s the point of having a sister-city relationship if the newspaper doesn’t feel that it is newsworthy enough to cover?
On our 30th anniversary, when our delegation traveled to Shinagawa, we were treated like royalty.
Robert Ferrante
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Organizers turn to churches in effort to undo abortion and assisted-suicide laws
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Pingree fails to stand up for Israel’s right to exist
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Newspaper overlooks celebration of Portland-Shinagawa partnership
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Improvements are drawing students to Portland High
-
Editorials
Another View: Toni Morrison wouldn’t let us forget our racist past, and it haunts us still