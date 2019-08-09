A tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Falmouth on Friday afternoon, blocking the entrance to the Maine Turnpike spur, the Maine State Police said.
Traffic was flowing again by 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the state police.
The crash occurred at the Exit 11 ramp leading from Interstate 295 south to the spur, state police said.
