A tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Falmouth on Friday afternoon, blocking the entrance to the Maine Turnpike spur, the Maine State Police said.

Traffic was flowing again by 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the state police.

The crash occurred at the Exit 11 ramp leading from Interstate 295 south to the spur, state police said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: