With the recent shootings, it is time to stop talking and do something.

What can you do? How about writing your member of Congress and your senators to pass legislation outlawing assault-type rifles, requiring stringent background checks for all gun sales and limiting the magazines of guns and rifles to no more than five bullets?

When you do this, tell your lawmaker that unless he or she supports all reasonable gun control laws such as these, he or she will not get your vote in forthcoming elections.

It is all well and good that there are vigils for the dead and prayers for them, but that doesn’t prevent any future massacres. It is time that we hold our elected representatives accountable for the deaths of innocent people. Maybe they will get the message.

Robert Goldberg

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: