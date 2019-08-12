Paula Cole

8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Grammy-winning artist Paula Cole is set to release her 10th album, “Revolution,” in September and will likely be performing some songs from it during her Arundel performance. You can also expect to hear the hits “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want To Wait,” as well as a number of selections from her fabulous double album of jazz standards called “Ballads.”

What Cheer? Brigade

8:30 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org

What Cheer? Brigade out of Providence, Rhode Island, sure knows how to throw a party, and its shows are legendary. The 19-piece brass band has had previous performances at Space Gallery end out in the street. As you can imagine, its sound is huge – an amalgam of Bollywood, the Balkans, New Orleans, samba and hip-hop that simply cannot be contained.

Anderson East

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com

Anderson East’s vocals pack a powerful soulful, R&B punch. He burst onto the scene with the 2015 album “Delilah,” home to the hit “Satisfy Me.” Hear the Alabama native and his band bust out roots, blues and gospel-tinged tunes among the trees of L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park. Can’t make it to Freeport on Saturday? You can catch East at Prescott Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

