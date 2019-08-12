8/5 at 2:03 p.m. Jeffrey Albright, 42, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Joshua McDonald on Alder Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/5 at 2:07 p.m. Tannis A. Goodson, 31, of Harrison, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on Alder Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/5 at 9 p.m. Carlos A. Iglesias, 48, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jeremy Turner on Massachsuetts Avenue on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/6 at 12:05 a.m. Peter D. McGowan, 58, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Zachary Theriault on State Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/6 at 3:22 a.m. Ahmed Hassan Adow, 34, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on Park Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

8/6 at 8:50 a.m. Dan Uwimana, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Anthony Stewart on Riverton Drive on an outstanding warrant.

8/6 at 1:49 p.m. Jeffrey Day, 46, of Gorham, was arrested by Officer Curran Huff on Cedar Street on a charge of assault.

8/6 at 5:10 p.m. Randy Beard, 48, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jason Leadbetter on Casco Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

8/6 st 6 p.m. Jeffrey Day, 46, of Gorham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Coyne on County Way on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/6 at 6:43 p.m. Jeremiah Lee Gleason, 42, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Kelley on Riverside Street on a charge of fugitive from justice.

8/6 at 7:22 p.m. Duncan S. Morley, 24, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jason Leadbetter on Casco Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/6 at 10:13 p.m. Kelly L. Palmer, 28, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on Oxford Street on two outstanding warrants and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/7 at 1:42 a.m. Heidi L. Powell, 44, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on Fore Street on a charge of operating while under the influence.

8/7 at 9:23 a.m. Jason D. Lindsay, 38, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/7 at 10:12 a.m. Dustin Emerton, 30, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Daniel Knight on Portland Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

8/7 at 10:51 a.m. Russell Solak, 41, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Stacey Brooker on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/7 at 12:05 p.m. Edward A. Stewart, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on Portland Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/7 at 3:53 p.m. Dane F. Campbell, 31, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on Lancaster Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/7 at 6:54 p.m. Marshall Lee Warren, 35, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Adam Schertz on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/8 at 8:37 a.m. Nicholas R. Lavoie, 28, of Biddeford, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on Croquest Lane on an outstanding warrant.

8/8 at 11:44 a.m. Steven Konyaki, 38, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Christopher Coyne on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespassing.

8/8 at 2:33 p.m. Charles Raymond Hards, 48, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Michael Bennis on Portland Street on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

8/8 at 4:40 p.m. Kenneth Michael Chase, 50, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Stacey Booker on Forest Avenue on charges of terrorizing and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/9 at 1:12 a.m. Amanda Bilodeau, 32, of Waterville, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on Preble Street on three counts of violation of conditional release, and charges of operating after suspension and operating while under the influence.

8/9 at 7:08 a.m. Stephen Caputo, 23, of Falmouth, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on Brattle Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/9 at 8:09 a.m. Darren R. Pelletier, 29, of Charleston, was arrested by Officer Marjory Clavet on Oxford Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

8/9 at 10:08 a.m. Abdulkadir Nuradin, 46, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Daniel Knight on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/9 at 11:18 a.m. Parker James Dodd, 28, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Mark Keller on Dartmouth Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/9 at 8:37 p.m. Travis Profit, 26, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Pavlis on Oxford Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/9 at 11:12 p.m. Jona L. Olson, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/10 at 12:50 a.m. Chrstine Olivia Powers, 53, of Portland, was arrested by Officer John Nelson on Veranda Street on a charge of fugitive from justice.

8/10 at 1:13 a.m. Brenden John Curry, 45, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Glen McGary on Fore Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/10 at 9:55 a.m. Jeffrey Payne Jackimocz, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Lydia Ruetty on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant and a charge of operating without a license.

8/10 at 6:46 p.m. Troy Fogg, 25, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on St. John Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/11 at 1:54 a.m. Steven Delange, 30, of Scarborough, was arrested by Officer Zachary Theriault on Commercial Street on a charge of alteration after inspection.

8/11 at 2:13 a.m. Corey Theriault, 33, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Zachary Theriault on Commerical Street on two counts of assault.

8/11 at 3:04 a.m. Brice Thierry Ishahayo, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kevin Murphy on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

8/11 at 4:03 a.m. Alfred Charles, 17, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kevin Nielsen on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

8/11 at 6:18 p.m. Tammie Rae Decesaro, 59, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on St. John Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/11 at 7:10 p.m. William Conley, 59, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/11 at 11:17 p.m. Allison Strout, 35, of address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Jacob Titcomb on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

