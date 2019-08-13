LEWISTON — Police on Tuesday identified the 10-year-old boy who was critically injured when he was struck by a car on Sabattus Street early Monday evening.

Jamal Hussein of Lewiston was taken to Central Maine Medical Center following the accident near 997 Sabattus St. shortly before 7 p.m. He was moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland and remains in critical condition with a head injury, according to police.

Police said the boy was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of crash and it appears he was crossing with some of his cousins or relatives.

The driver of the 2001 Subaru Forester that struck Hussein was identified as Linda Vigil, 75, of Sabattus. Vigil was not injured in the accident.

Lewiston police officers and detectives are continuing to investigate, including speaking to witnesses and working with the accident reconstructionist.

The vehicle was towed and will be inspected, Lt. David St. Pierre said in a news release.

There is no indication at this time that drugs, alcohol or speed contributed to the accident, St. Pierre said.

Nobody has been charged, St. Pierre said.

