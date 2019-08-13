Maine State Police say the deaths of two men found in a pickup truck in Aroostook County are the result of a double homicide.

The men were found in the truck along Route 227 in Castle Hill just after midnight when troopers were called to the scene, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, but police have not released any details about the men or the circumstances under which they were found.

The bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies. The truck will be towed to the State Police crime lab for analysis, McCausland said.

Route 227 between Turner and Waddell roads has been closed since early Tuesday and is not expected to open until afternoon. Castle Hill is between Presque Isle and Ashland.

Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity along the road Monday night to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

