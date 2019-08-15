WHS class of ’79

Cindy Kilburn reported an “amazing turnout” at the Westbrook High School class of 1979 40th reunion on Aug. 2 at the Stockhouse.

Kilburn, an event organizer, said about 90 attended with several from distant states. Kilburn said Eric Shepard and J. Nicholas Gross came from California; Jayne Farrington, North Carolina; Mark Johnson, Oklahoma; and John Bernier, Missy Hawkes, Cathy Tanguay and Craig Gammon all came from parts of Florida.

Summer send-off

The Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., is hosting a free program packed with activities from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Highlights include live music, an arts and craft show, food trucks, open swim, pickleball, volleyball, basketball, an outdoor movie, raffle and building tours. Registrations for fall programs and activities will be available.

Bickford library speaker

Meris Bickford, chief executive officer of Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, will speak from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug.22, at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St.

Bickford will discuss animal welfare, present information about MSSPA and volunteer opportunities. The society was formed in 1872 to protect horses that pulled Portland’s streetcars and fire vehicles.

The event is part of a summer speaker series at the library. For more information, call 854-0630.

