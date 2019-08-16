Monument looking good

Be sure to look at the newly restored Cleaves Soldiers Monument at the intersection at the top of Main Hill next time you’re in town. It has been cleaned and revived by local sculptor and restoration specialist Anthony Tafuri, ably assisted by his son, Davon. The soldier is all spiffed up and ready to face the future looking sharp. Many thanks to the Tafuris for a job well done.

Don’t miss Richard Blanco

I think one of the most exciting events of the summer is poet Richard Blanco’s visit to the Bridgton Library scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Bethel resident Blanco is most well known for the poem he wrote and read at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama. He has published a number of poetry collections, most recently the bestselling “How to Love a Country,” as well as a funny, transcendent memoir, “The Prince of Los Cocuyos.”

BHS program at Walker Hall

The Bridgton Historical Society will host its second presentation on Bridgton’s landscape in the 19th century, “To Work and to Paint: The Art of Charles Lewis Fox and Curtis Appleton Perry,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The presentation will be given by the Maine State Historian Earle Shettleworth at Walker Memorial Hall on Highland Road, not far from where the artists lived and worked. Admission is $8 for BHS members, $10 for nonmembers. For more information call the Historical Society at 647-3699.

Climate communication workshop

Join Lakes Environmental Association for a workshop on effectively communicating about climate change from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road (behind Hannaford). Learn how to connect and reach folks at all levels to open up a conversation on this very important topic. Refreshments will be provided. The event is free but space is limited so register soon at eventbrite.com; search for “lakes environmental association climate communications workshop tickets 62656334784.” For more information, contact [email protected]

AARP Smart Driver class

The Bridgton Community Center at 15 Depot St. will offer the AARP Smart Driver course from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5. This four-hour refresher course aims to help drivers age 50 and older adjust to age-related changes, and covers driving strategies, techniques and new traffic laws. There are no written tests. Drivers in Maine age 55 and older are entitled to insurance discounts for three years after taking the course. Participants should bring a snack lunch for the break. Registration is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited so advance registration no later than Aug. 29 is requested. To register, call the Community Center at 647-3116. For more information go to DriverSafetyMe.weebly.com.

