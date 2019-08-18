KENNEBUNKPORT – Few things smell sweeter than a sea-scented summer breeze, even on a foggy morning when a shower has just passed.

The lush surrounding greenery on this 1.27 acre property glistens with raindrops, and there’s a hint of an emerging rainbow over Sandy Cove and Walker’s Point and the open ocean to the east. Can a warm August day of bright sun, illuminating the unmatched beauty of coastal Maine as displayed here, be far behind?

No indeed, it turned out, but the breathtaking, panoramic views from this stunning year-round home on historic Ocean Avenue would be no less enchanting during a storm in February.

The estate-like property embodies comfortable elegance, quiet sophistication, and classic, traditional oceanfront character. It was built in 1960 and has been substantially updated. The open, custom, chef’s kitchen is a particular pleasure, with its granite counters and stainless appliances including SubZero refrigerator and wine fridge, and fine moldings complemented by decorative ceiling beams.

There’s an ocean-facing dining area set into the kitchen’s bow of windows. Throughout, the 10-room, five-bedroom, six-bath, 5,500-square-foot house is designed to bring the magic of the setting indoors. Almost all first-floor rooms have ocean views, and open out to slate patios and/or the covered porch.

The main level of the five-bedroom home has two beautifully appointed bedrooms with en suite baths. Gathering spaces – rarely do you see a property so ideal for entertaining – extend from a charming south-wing, octagonal sun room with a lofty ceiling, to a front to-back great room that has a paneled cathedral ceiling; a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning fireplace of stone; a long window seat, and a cool glass-and-mirrors wet bar.

There’s a formal living room, too, with its own fireplace and, like the adjacent great room, an abundance of built-ins, many framing the fireplace. Upstairs, the front-to-back master suite measures approximately 700 square feet, and has a turreted sitting room that echoes the sun room’s model; a room-size walk-in; a sumptuous bath; and in the desk area, twin built-ins for art display.

The detached carriage house, also newer, has a walkup second story ideal for finishing into a studio, guest suite, etc. (It has superb views, too.)

Central air; an impressive rental history as an income-producer; and an oceanfront location close to all the attractions of renowned Dock Square and the charming fishing village of Cape Porpoise are among the advantages of this stellar property.

The home at 228 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport is listed for sale at $3,800,000 by Laura J. Ross of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Laura at 207-604-7726; 207-590-7965; or at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous