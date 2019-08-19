FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Land Trust hopes to add 100 members by the end of summer and is holding a special event Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2-4 p.m. at Town Landing Market to encourage people to sign up.
There will be information about the trust and free ice cream cones for new members.
