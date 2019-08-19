PORTLAND — Greater Portland Landmarks is ready to share results of a survey documenting historic resources that are at increased risk due to the impacts of climate change in two vulnerable neighborhoods: Bayside in Portland and Ferry Village in South Portland.

Two neighborhood meetings have been scheduled: At 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Peoples United Methodist Church on Broadway in South Portland and at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Mayo Street Arts on Mayo Street.

Both are free and open to the public, but reservations are suggested due to limited space. Contact Landmarks at 774-5561 to sign up or for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: