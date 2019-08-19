ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs Monday night, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBI, and the Seattle Mariners beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays, 9-3.

Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.

Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.

Marco Gonzales (13-10) went five innings, giving up three runs and five hits to get the win.

Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows homered for Tampa Bay, which is 2-2 on a six-game homestand against Detroit and Seattle. The Rays had their lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card cut to one game.

ROYALS 5, ORIOLES 4: Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on successive pitches in the seventh inning and visiting Kansas City stretched Baltimore’s latest losing streak to eight games.

Kansas City (45-80) won for only the sixth time in its last 22 games, and Baltimore (39-86) absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games. The only team with fewer wins than these two struggling clubs is Detroit.

Orioles starter John Means (8-9) kept Kansas City hitless until Lopez led off the sixth with a single to spark a three-run rally that wiped out a 1-0 deficit.

It was 3-2 before Lopez hit a drive off Gabriel Ynoa and Dini ended an 0-for-10 run with his first major league homer on his 15th plate appearance.

Jorge Lopez (2-7) allowed one run and two hits over five innings, and Ian Kennedy, the last of five Kansas City relievers, gave up a home run to Rio Ruiz in the ninth before recording his 22nd save.

Jonathan Villar also homered for the Orioles, who have endured skids of five games (twice), six games and 10 games this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 3, REDS 2: Francisco Mejia moved San Diego closer to the club record for homers with his solo shot off the foul pole, Manny Machado had another big hit off Trevor Bauer, and the Padres held on at Cincinnati.

Kirby Yates escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to save San Diego’s third straight win.

Bauer (10-10) recovered from one of the worst outings of his career by giving up three runs and striking out 11 in seven innings. San Diego scored one of the runs on Jose Peraza’s fielding error in left field. Bauer gave up a career-high nine runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 17-7 loss Wednesday at Washington.

Machado had an RBI single in the first, leaving him 10 of 15 in his career off Bauer with four homers, two doubles and six RBI. Mejia connected in the fourth, his slicing fly ball deflecting off the foul pole in right to put San Diego ahead to stay. San Diego is three homers shy of the club record of 189 from 2017.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »