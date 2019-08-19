GOLF

Starting next season, players on the European Tour will be handed a one-shot penalty if they breach time allowances twice in a round. The Tour said there will be “significantly increased fines” for players on the clock.

Players will have to pass an interactive test on pace-of-play rules as part of their conditions of membership.

A pace-of-play timing system will be tested at next month’s BMW PGA Championship, the Tour’s flagship event, including on-tee displays showing players their position in relation to the group in front.

PRESIDENTS CUP: U.S. captain Tiger Woods wants the eight players who qualified for the team and those auditioning for a captain’s pick to play tournaments over the next three months ahead of the mid-December matches in Australia.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was medically cleared to play after missing most of the season with a back injury.

The team said Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer, will be activated and serve a one-game suspension Tuesday. She was suspended after leaving the bench Aug. 10 during a fight in a game against Dallas.

COACH DIAGNOSED: David Blatt, the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach who now works for the Greek club Olympiakos, said he’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION: A Russian coach is under investigation by the Russian Athletics Federation after being accused of forging competition results to boost his athletes.

A popular Russian track writer, Maxim Karamashev, detailed what he said were major inconsistencies between preliminary results and final results sheets signed off by Vasily Shkurbitsky, which often served to make athletes he coached eligible for higher status in the Russian state sports system. Karamashev alleged the time of one athlete was slashed by more than 8 seconds for the 800 meters, a dramatic improvement.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Paul Pogba missed a penalty kick for the fourth time in the past year as Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pogba’s 68th-minute attempt was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who dived to his right to palm the ball away.

U.S. MEN: The home game against Cuba in the first CONCACAF Nations League will be played Oct. 11 at Audi Field in Washington.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. said his family is “truly blessed” that nobody was seriously injured when his plane crash-landed last week in Tennessee.

Investigators said the plane carrying Earnhardt and his family bounced multiple times during a crash-landing Thursday in Elizabethton and veered off the runway before ending up on a highway. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

TENNIS

BRONX OPEN: Kristie Ahn began the final preparation for her return to the U.S. Open with a first-round victory Tuesday at the Bronx Open, where fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe and seeded players Zhang Shuai and Yulia Putintseva were upset.

Ahn beat Jil Teichmann, 6-3, 6-4. The American earned a wild card into the U.S. Open and will play in next week’s Grand Slam tournament for the first time since her lone appearance in 2008 as a 16-year-old qualifier.

