A Parsonsfield man was killed early Wednesday when his SUV left the road and slammed into a tree in Porter.

Dillon St. Pierre, 28, died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at about 7:30 a.m. by a nearby resident, according to the Maine State Police.

St. Pierre was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer on Kennard Hill Road when his vehicle left the road. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash but believe speed may have been a factor.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Porter is in southern Oxford County and sits at the New Hampshire border.

