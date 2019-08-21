The search for a Litchfield man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend ended Wednesday morning when he was arrested near his house, according to Maine State Police.

Joshua Tilley, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning by State Police with assistance from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police had been looking for Tilley in connection with the reported kidnapping of his girlfriend. Police say Tilley fled his mother’s house at 746 Dead River Road in Litchfield around 9 p.m. Tuesday and ran into the woods.

Two Litchfield residents spotted Tilley along Dead River Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday and called police. A Sagadahoc County deputy sheriff was the first to respond, followed shortly by two troopers and their dogs, McCausland said.

The officers tracked Tilley on and off the road before he was taken into custody without incident.

Tilley has been charged with kidnapping and domestic violence assault. He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail.

There had been a police presence in the area throughout much of Tuesday in response to a report of a woman who texted 911 and said she was being kidnapped. The woman, who has not been identified, was later found safe.

Patrols were added in the Litchfield area Tuesday night.

