Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg brought his message of hope for a brighter future to Maine on Thursday, promising to fight for climate change, gun reform and immigrants seeking refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also unleashed on President Trump during a fundraiser at the State Theatre that drew hundreds of supporters.

Buttigieg ended his 45 minute appearance by saying the “darkness” emanating from the White House has divided the nation and needs to stop.

“Ignore the show this president has going on and pick up the remote to change the station to something better,” the 37-year-old Buttigieg told the crowd.

If Buttigieg were to win the Democratic Party nomination and go on to defeat Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he would become the youngest and the first openly gay president in the nation’s history.

In a telephone interview just minutes before the took the stage at the State Theatre, Buttigieg said age and sexual preference should not be a factor in choosing the country’s next president.

“We realize there is a historic quality to my campaign, but at the end of the day, it’s about the job you can do,” he said.

Buttigieg criticized Trump’s policies on the southern border, which have led to the separation of migrant children from their parents. He said people seeking refuge from war-torn countries should be welcomed in America, not made to feel like they are criminals.

“(The southern border) is a complete failure. Trump’s policies are a mix of cruelty and hatred that has created a humanitarian crisis,” Buttigieg said.

