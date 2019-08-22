Portland police arrested a man early Thursday morning as he was fleeing the scene of a burglary at a construction site on Commercial Street.
Danny Arnold, 42, of Portland was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief after he was caught at the construction site at 100 Fore St.
Lt. Robert Martin said officers were called to the construction site when an alarm alerted an off-site employee that someone was inside a construction trailer at 2:42 a.m. A perimeter was quickly established around the site and Arnold was found as he approached a security fence, he said.
Arnold was taken to Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $3,000 cash.
Correction: This story was updated at 8:35 a.m. on August 22, 2019 to correct the location of the construction site.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
He tried to stop Trump in the electoral college. A court says his ‘faithless’ ballot was legal.
-
Nation & World
Brazil’s president blames Amazon fires on NGOs, gives no proof
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth gets grant to help replace boat launch
-
American Journal
SAD 6 opens year with new programs
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland to act on short-term rental violations