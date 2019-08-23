Book club meeting

Raymond Village Library will host a book club discussion of “The Stars are Fire” by Anita Shreve from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug 26. The library is at 3 Meadow Road. For more information, contact the library, 655-4283.

Community Connections

Liz Thompson of Southern Maine Area on Aging will speak at the Raymond Community Connections meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Public Safety Building, 1443 Roosevelt Trail. Thompson will provide an overview of the services available through SMAA, from classes to Meals on Wheels.

Join the Rec Board

The Raymond Recreation board is looking for new members. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 in the library of the Raymond Public Safety building. Some of the officers will be transitioning out after many years and other long-time volunteers’ kids are aging out. All are welcome, so if you or anyone you know has an interest in joining in the fun, come.

For information on upcoming soccer dates, contact: [email protected]

Music for scholarship fund

A number of bands will perform at a Raymond Arts Alliance scholarship fundraiser from 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, including local talent David Young and the Interstate Kings, The Disclaimers and Dos Conosos. Donations will be accepted at the door, at 163 Raymond Hill Road. Rain date is Sept. 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: