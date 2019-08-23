It’s time to admit it. Parts of Maine are just plain overgrown.
Many island and coastal communities emerged as sheep and cattle grazing lands. But as modern thinking has become, “It’s a sin to cut a tree or bush,” residents and tourists now find themselves walking or driving down canyons of blocked vistas, never laying eyes on the ocean.
I’m all for keeping Maine green, but it’s time that private citizens and officials overseeing public lands started some strategic cutting. It just makes sense.
Jay Haug
Bailey Island
