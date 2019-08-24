CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is offering advice to hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts as fall hunting season approaches.

Sept. 1 is the beginning of fall hunting season, but it’s not just hunters who will be out in the woods enjoying cooler weather, fewer bugs and changing leaves. Fish and Game officials say people should remain aware of their surroundings and know the dates of hunting seasons in their area.

They also advise hikers to stick to established trails, wear blaze orange clothing and make some noise — talking, singing or whistling — to make their presence known.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: