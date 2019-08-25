A “serious vehicle accident” has closed Route 236 in South Berwick, authorities said Sunday morning.

The South Berwick Fire Department says drivers should seek alternate routes around the scene of the crash, near the intersection with Route 91.

The fire department made the announcement on social media around 10:30 this morning, offering no further details. Officials there were not immediately available for comment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »