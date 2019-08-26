Cross Country
Aug. 30           @ Dan Dors Invitational (at Lake Region)     4:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Poland (w/Greely, Lake Region, Merriconeag, North Yarmouth)            4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Fryeburg (w/Old Orchard Beach, Lake Region, Waynflete, York, St. Dominic)             4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           Freeport, Sacopee Valley, Traip, Merriconeag           4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Yarmouth (w/Merriconeag, St. Dom, Traip, Wells)          4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Festival of Champions (at Belfast) 10 a.m.
Oct. 10 @ Lake Region (w/Fryeburg, Poland, York, Sacopee Valley, Yarmouth)    4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 @ Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joe’s)  2 p.m.
Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.
Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook)       11 a.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 5 @ Traip           4 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Lake Region           4 p.m.
Sept. 11           Cape Elizabeth            4 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Greely         5 p.m.
Sept. 19           NYA   4 p.m.
Sept. 23           @ Yarmouth   4 p.m.
Sept. 25           St. Dom           4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Fryeburg     4 p.m.
Oct. 3  Poland 4 p.m.
Oct. 7  Wells   4 p.m.
Oct. 9  Fryeburg          4 p.m.
Oct. 11 Sacopee Valley           4 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Cape           6 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ York           4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 6 Mt. Ararat       7 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Ellsworth/Sumner   6 p.m.
Sept. 20           Telstar 7 p.m.
Sept. 27           Maranacook    7 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Yarmouth   7 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Mt. Ararat   11 a.m.
Oct. 19 @ OOB           1 p.m.
Oct. 25 Ellsworth/Sumner       6 p.m.

Golf (G-NG’s home course is Spring Meadows)
Aug. 27           York, OOB     3:30 p.m.
Aug. 29           @ Wells (w/Fryeburg)            3:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Poland (w/Lake Region)    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 Freeport, St. Dom       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ OOB (w/Wells)      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ NYA (w/York)       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           Yarmouth, St. Dom     3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ WMC Qualifier (at Natanis)          10 a.m.
Oct. 5  @ Team States (at Natanis)    10 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 5 @ Freeport      6 p.m.
Sept. 10           Lake Region    6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Poland        11 a.m.
Sept. 18           York    6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Wells   3 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ Greely         6 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Fryeburg     4 p.m.
Oct. 3  Sacopee Valley           4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Waynflete   4 p.m.
Oct. 10 St. Dom           4 p.m.
Oct. 15 Yarmouth        6 p.m.
Oct. 17 @ Wells          5 p.m.
Oct. 19 Greely 12 p.m.
Oct. 22 @ Cape           6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 5 Freeport           6 p.m.
Sept. 10           @ Lake Region           6:15 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Poland        1 p.m.
Sept. 17           York    6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Cape    1 p.m.
Sept. 26           Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Wells          11 a.m.
Sept. 30           OOB   6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Waynflete       6 p.m.
Oct. 7  @ Traip           3:30 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ St. Dom      4 p.m.
Oct. 15 Yarmouth        4 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Greely         12 p.m.

Keegan Brooks battles in an early-season game last year. Adam Birt / Lakes Region Weekly

