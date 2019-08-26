Cross Country

Aug. 30 @ Dan Dors Invitational (at Lake Region) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Poland (w/Greely, Lake Region, Merriconeag, North Yarmouth) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Fryeburg (w/Old Orchard Beach, Lake Region, Waynflete, York, St. Dominic) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Freeport, Sacopee Valley, Traip, Merriconeag 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Yarmouth (w/Merriconeag, St. Dom, Traip, Wells) 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Festival of Champions (at Belfast) 10 a.m.

Oct. 10 @ Lake Region (w/Fryeburg, Poland, York, Sacopee Valley, Yarmouth) 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 @ Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joe’s) 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Nov. 2 @ States (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 5 @ Traip 4 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Lake Region 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Greely 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 NYA 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 St. Dom 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 Poland 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 Wells 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 Sacopee Valley 4 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Cape 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ York 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 6 Mt. Ararat 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Ellsworth/Sumner 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Telstar 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Maranacook 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Mt. Ararat 11 a.m.

Oct. 19 @ OOB 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 Ellsworth/Sumner 6 p.m.

Golf (G-NG’s home course is Spring Meadows)

Aug. 27 York, OOB 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 @ Wells (w/Fryeburg) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Poland (w/Lake Region) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Freeport, St. Dom 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ OOB (w/Wells) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ NYA (w/York) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Yarmouth, St. Dom 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ WMC Qualifier (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 5 @ Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 5 @ Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 Lake Region 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Poland 11 a.m.

Sept. 18 York 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Wells 3 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Greely 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 Sacopee Valley 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Waynflete 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 St. Dom 4 p.m.

Oct. 15 Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Wells 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 Greely 12 p.m.

Oct. 22 @ Cape 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 5 Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Lake Region 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Poland 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 York 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Cape 1 p.m.

Sept. 26 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Wells 11 a.m.

Sept. 30 OOB 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Waynflete 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Traip 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

Oct. 15 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Greely 12 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: