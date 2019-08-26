Arrests

8/16 at 3:16 p.m. Jesse Hugo, 30, of Oklahoma, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Christoper St. Pierre on an outstanding warrant.

8/16 at 6 p.m. Angel A. Trotter, 41, of Memorial Drive, Biddeford, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

8/16 at 6 p.m. Lisa A. Sims, 45, of South Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued from Aug. 16-23.

Fire calls

8/16 at 11:42 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike spur.

8/16 at 2:29 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/16 at 4:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Brook Road.

8/16 at 6:49 p.m. K-9 tracking on U.S. Route 1.

8/17 at 2:03 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

8/17 at 8:06 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

8/17 at 11:51 a.m. Assist Long Island.

8/17 at 12:02 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/17 at 5:49 p.m. Assist State Police.

8/17 at 7:50 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

8/17 at 11 p.m. Assist Portland.

8/18 at 3:57 p.m. Assist Gray.

8/18 at 5:38 p.m. Alarm on Middle Road.

8/19 at 4:50 a.m. Alarm on Woodward Lane.

8/19 at 8:02 a.m. Alarm on Sandy Cove Road.

8/19 at 6:23 p.m. Structure fire at Colonial Village.

8/20 at 9:22 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

8/20 at 9:40 a.m. Accident on Marshall Drive.

8/20 at 5:30 p.m. Assist State Police.

8/20 at 9:19 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

8/21 at 12:23 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Ridges Drive.

8/21 at 12:25 a.m. Structural fire on Middle Road.

8/22 at 7:33 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

8/22 at 4:37 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

8/22 at 5:20 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

8/22 at 7:11 p.m. Assist Portland.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Aug. 16-23.

