FALMOUTH — A section of Gray Road between Mountain Road and Eastern Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, Sept. 9.

During the week-long closure, residents will still have access and local businesses will still be open and accessible, according to town officials. School buses will also still run, although there may be delays.

The closure is part of the $10.5 million reconstruction project approved by voters in 2016. Message boards will provide directions at each end of the primary detour and detour signs will also be placed along all primary and secondary detour routes. More information is at www.falmouthme.org.

