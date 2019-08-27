NEW HIRES

Wayne Hill joined Town & Country Federal Credit Union as an indirect lending manager.

Hill brings nearly 25 years of management experience, including eight years in the auto industry. Most recently, he served as the finance manager for Berlin City Auto Group’s Honda Dealership in South Portland.

Steve Knapp joined Boyle Associates as a senior environmental scientist.

Knapp brings more than 16 years of natural resource consulting experience to the firm. He will be based in Bangor.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The National Safety Council recognized seven Hammond Lumber Co. stores with its 2019 Industry Leader Award for outstanding safety.

The Hammond stores recognized as NSC Industry Leaders are Auburn, Bangor, Belgrade, Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Fairfield and Portland.

GENERAL

Hancock Lumber broke ground at the future home of its 10th lumberyard and kitchen design showroom in Saco.

The new location adds to its network of lumberyards + kitchen design showrooms, eastern white pine sawmills, truss and wall panel manufacturing facilities, and home office.

CES Inc. in Brewer announced it will move its headquarters to One Merchants Plaza in Bangor in 2020.

The decision was based on the company’s continued growth. It hired 19 new employees since January of 2017.

David Jordan, a clinical counselor and supervisor with over 30 years experience, announced he has opened an office at Meadow Wind Institute, 100 Gray Road in Falmouth.

Jordan previously supervised the intensive outpatient programs at Mercy Recovery Center and supervised outpatient services at Crossroads.

RETIRING

Gordon Page Sr., executive director of Rockland Main Street, announced he will retire in early 2020.

Page joined the organization in 2014. He is a member of the board of selectmen in Owls Head and a resident of the midcoast region for nearly 40 years

