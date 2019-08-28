Today we introduce a new approach to online commenting. As we continue to add more benefits to our subscription offerings, the ability to participate in online discussions on PressHerald.com will be for subscribers only.
Different from ubiquitous tools like “email to a friend” or social sharing, commenting won’t be a de facto feature on every story. Instead, we intend to use the commenting tool less frequently but with more depth where journalists can participate directly in the discussion or we can share additional insight into the reporting process. We are looking to create a higher level of engagement and reduce the volume of unproductive comments (often from people who clearly haven’t read the article.)
If you’d like to be part of our online community and you’re not a subscriber, we have a special offer for you. And remember, we always welcome everyone’s feedback on our journalism through the original commenting platform, “Letters to the Editor.”
To learn more about this change, please read our FAQs.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
We're changing our commenting system. Here's why.
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Aug. 29
-
Nation & World
Doorbell-camera firm is partnering with 400 police forces, extending surveillance reach
-
The Forecaster
Former Bath legislator seeks election to City Council
-
American Journal
Westbrook Dems nominate Morse for Ward 1
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.