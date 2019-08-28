BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A boat operator has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to causing an accident that killed his 7-year-old granddaughter and his girlfriend on the Piscataqua River in Newington, New Hampshire.
John Wickman of Eliot, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of negligent homicide. He was sentenced to up to seven years in prison, but that has been suspended for 10 years if he gives up his right to operate a boat and performs community service.
Assistant Rockingham County Attorney Ryan Ollis said Wickman became distracted on May 5, 2018, looking at his GPS, before striking a buoy. All four people aboard the boat were injured. One of his granddaughters, Kallin Wickman, and his girlfriend, Laurie Stewart, died from their injuries.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Storm Dorian closing in on Puerto Rico with hurricane force winds
-
Nation & World
Queen Elizabeth approves Johnson’s bid to suspend British Parliament
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Orchid expert to speak at garden club meeting in Naples
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Aug. 30
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough, retirement community at odds over tax exemption