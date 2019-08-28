A judge has sentenced a Stockton Springs man to 55 years in prison for the brutal murder of his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Julio Carrillo, 52, pleaded guilty last month at the Waldo County Judicial Center in Belfast. He wept as he spoke in court Wednesday, and at times, his words were unintelligible as he cried.

“I am so sorry, I am so sorry, Marissa,” Julio Carrillo said.

Julio and Sharon Carrillo were both charged with depraved indifference murder in the February 2018 death of Marissa Kennedy, the result of prolonged physical abuse. Superior Court Justice Robert Murray heard statements from family members of both husband and wife during the emotional sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Four members of Julio Carrillo’s family described him as a man who wanted to help others and became overwhelmed by his circumstances.

Carmen Carrillo, his mother, told the judge that her son would bag groceries at the local supermarket as a young boy and give her the tips he earned for the family’s milk and bread. She said he moved to Kentucky for a few years to work for a volunteer organization and rebuilt a local playground. When her son got married, Carmen Carrillo recalled taking Marissa to get her nails done and seeing the young girl happy on the Thanksgiving before she died.

“I stand here before you as a mother with a broken heart, who did not ever expect to see my son where he is today,” she said.

She begged the judge for mercy.

“I have put my son in the hands of two very powerful individuals,” Carmen Carrillo said. “One is my Lord Jesus Christ, and the other is you.”

Joseph Kennedy, the father of Sharon Carrillo, praised the way the Carrillo family is raising the family’s other children in New York. He said he loved his daughter’s husband like a son, and he recalled Marissa as a child who loved sea animals and visiting the aquarium.

“We figured she would become a marine biologist,” he said.

But he also said he repeatedly offered to help the couple with Marissa, and he spoke directly with Julio Carrillo on those occasions because his daughter struggles with low intelligence. But his son-in-law never reached out to family.

“His life in prison will not nearly be as long as the life that Marissa could have enjoyed,” Joseph Kennedy said.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office sought life in prison, while the defense asked for 35 to 40 years.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea described what the Carrillos did to Marissa as torture. She said Julio Carrillo had a support network he could have called when he struggled with finances and parenting.

“You don’t beat your child on a daily basis to the point that their heart gave out in an effort to punish or control,” Zainea said.

Defense attorney Darrick Banda emphasized that Julio Carrillo has taken responsibility for his actions and been open with the investigators about how Marissa died.

“Just as a sentence needs to give fair warning to defendants, I think equally important is also sending a message to defendants that if you accept responsibility, the court will take it into consideration,” Banda said.

Sharon Carrillo, 34, has claimed in court documents that she and her daughter were both victims of abuse. But prosecutors have said they still plan to take her to trial in December for her alleged role in the girl’s death.

“Her trial is scheduled for December,” Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber said last month. “At that time, we’ll introduce evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to prove that she is just as guilty as Julio is.”

It is still unclear whether Julio Carrillo would testify at his wife’s trial, or whether a jury would be allowed to know whether he pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The prosecutors said Monday they do not intend to call him as a witness but could change their minds. His plea did not include an agreement to testify against his wife, and he will be serving his sentence by the time of the trial. A defense attorney for Sharon Carrillo said last month that her team is considering calling him if the case goes to trial, but has not made a final decision.

Marissa Kennedy’s death was one of two over the span of several months that led to increased scrutiny of Maine’s child protective services. In both cases, warning signs of abuse or neglect appeared to have been missed or ignored.

A 2018 investigation by the Portland Press Herald found that Department of Health and Human Service caseworkers charged with protecting Maine children from abuse and neglect felt as though they were not being heard when they raised concerns about not having the resources to help children at risk.

Shawna Gatto was sentenced in June to 50 years in prison for murdering 4-year-old Kendall Chick. The girl was her fiance’s granddaughter.

This story will be updated.

