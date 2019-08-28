Sue L’Hommedieu of Cape Elizabeth makes the argument (“Letter to the editor: Mainers should block reckless assisted-suicide law,” Aug. 22) that Maine’s assisted-suicide law will have negative consequences. For example, she says, doctors may be mistaken in judging how long a patient has to live, and seriously ill people may not receive life-extending treatment.
It is, of course, axiomatic that any such law will have both negative and positive consequences. Suppose we were deciding whether or not to allow cars on our roads. Arguments against doing so would point out that many people die from accidents on the highway, some cars are expensive, some people drive while drunk, there are hit-and-run accidents, and some children are left in hot cars. Given such arguments, one might be tempted to ban all cars.
There are, of course, positive consequences of driving as well. But when it comes to the positive side of assisted suicide, Ms. L’Hommedieu has nothing to say.
William Vaughan Jr.
Chebeague Island
