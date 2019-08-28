Bath
Tues. 9/3 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 9/4 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Tues. 9/3 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 9/4 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 9/4 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Thur. 9/5 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Harpswell
Wed. 9/4 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Topsham
Tues. 9/3 7 p.m. History Committee CR
Thur. 9/5 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
