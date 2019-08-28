Bath

Tues.  9/3  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Wed.  9/4  6 p.m.  City Council  CH

Brunswick

Tues.  9/3  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  9/4  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  9/4  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  TH

Thur.  9/5  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  9/4  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Topsham

Tues.  9/3  7 p.m.  History Committee  CR

Thur.  9/5  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

